KALABA VISITS KALABA AT UTH

In a show of the Spirit of Ubuntu and solidarity, Citizens First President Harry Kalaba, this morning visited soccer icon Rainford Kalaba,who is currently hospitalized at the University Teaching Hospital (UTH) in Lusaka.

Mr. Kalaba extended his prayers and support to the family of RAINFORD.

Soccer star Kalaba, captured the hearts of many with his remarkable talent ,dedication to the sport and his 2012 Afcon exploits.However, his recent road traffic accident has left the nation in shock, prompting an outpouring of sympathy.

Joining the chorus of well-wishers, Harry Kalaba expressed his deep empathy for Rainford Kalaba’s family during this challenging time. In a statement after visiting the football icon this morning at Lusaka’s University Teaching Hospital ,Kalaba emphasized the importance of placing all in the hands the God Almighty and solidarity in times of adversity, highlighting the enduring strength of the Zambian community.