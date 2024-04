KALABA’S MOTHER THANKS ZAMBIAN’S FOR THEIR PRAYERS

In an exclusive interview with Diamond Sports, Kalaba’s mother Miriam Chibwe, has thanked Zambians for their prayers, further asking them to continue doing so.

Ms. Chibwe who has deeply thanked UTH Doctors for their medical services, is hopeful that government will continue to offer necessary support towards her son’s recovery.

Diamond TV