KALABO MAN ARRESTED FOR ALLEGEDLY EXHUMING A BODY OF A BABY

Police in Kalabo District have detained a 42-year old man in connection with the body of a baby girl that was exhumed in Lukona ward.

Kalabo Police Officer In-Charge, Humphrey Banda, confirmed the incident to ZANIS and disclosed that investigations have commenced in order to get to the bottom of the criminal act.

Mr Banda said the suspect was arrested by the community yesterday after conducting a citizen arrest and was later handed over to the police.

the body of the baby has been deposited at Kalabo District Hospital Mortuary awaiting postmortem and reburial.

Meanwhile, the grandfather of the exhumed baby girl narrated that the incident occurred in Nalusheke village of Lyahonga area where the remains of the baby were found wrapped in a sack with some body parts have being chopped off.

the grandfather also stated that children who were collecting wild fruits found the remains of the baby near a village and community members managed to track the footprints which led them to the whereabouts of the suspect.

ZANIS reports that the baby girl died at the age of three months and was buried on the 10th of April, 2023.

Zanis