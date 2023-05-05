KALABO WOMAN APPEARS IN COURT FOR ATTEMPTED MURDER BY SETTING HUBBY ABLAZE

A 29 year old woman of Kalabo District in Western Province has appeared in court for setting ablaze her husband with petrol and a lit match stick following a marital dispute.

Millicent Chilimazi, a peasant farmer, is charged with attempted murder contrary to Section 215 of the Penal Code Act Chapter 87 of the Laws of Zambia.

ZANIS reports that this is in a matter where Chilimazi appeared before Kalabo Subordinate Court Magistrate Eric Mushitu for mention.

Magistrate Mushitu had since adjourned the matter to May 16, 2023 for mention and awaiting committal to the High Court of Zambia for trial.

The accused remains in lawful custody.

Particulars of the offense are that the said Millicent Chilimazi on April 22, 2023 in Kalabo District in Western Province did attempt to murder Chris Siwale.

Earlier, Magistrate Mushitu granted an application by the State to have the initial charge amended in order to meet the circumstances of the case.

This was after the State had requested the court to grant amendment citing Section 213 of the Criminal Procedure Code Chapter 88 of the Laws of Zambia.

The State submitted that the initial charge under which the accused appeared before court and pleaded guilty the previous day was minor as compared with the capital offence committed.

Meanwhile, the court ruled against a bail application by the accused stating that the attempted murder charge was not bailable.

The accused had requested the court to grant her bail pending trial on grounds that she is taking care of three biological children among them a baby.