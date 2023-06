Former Chelsea defender Kalidou Koulibaly has revealed that he went to Saudi Arabia for money.

“I can’t deny it. With this money, I will be able to help my whole family live well, from my parents to my cousins,” the 32-year-old said. “I will also be able to use the money to support various charity initiatives in Senegal. Koulibaly is reportedly set to earn a staggering £300,000 per week at his new club, Al-Hilal.