KALIKIKILIKI MAN ON THE RUN AFTER ALLEGEDLY MURDERING HIS GIRLFRIEND

March 11, 2024

Police are looking for a 33-year-old man of Kalikiliki compound in Lusaka identified as Moffat Zulu in connection with the murder of his girlfriend.

The deceased was identified as Florence Mulemasaka aged 30 of Mtendere East in Lusaka.

She was found uncouncious inside the room of the suspect on March 10, 2024 around 12:30 hours by one of the neighbours.

Police officers immediately rushed to the scene after they were alerted and found the victim laying unresponsive on the bed facing upwards while the suspect had run away. Further, officers discovered blood stains on the mattress, bedsheets and a curtain.

Investigations revealed that the suspect has been staying with the girlfriend from March 7, 2024 and on March 10, 2024 around 12:30 hours, he told his 64-year-old father that the girlfriend was unwell and that he needed money to take her to the hospital.

The father approached one of the Neighbours for help and a taxi was called. While waiting for the taxi, the said neighbour went to check on the patient only to discover that she was unconscious.

Police officers rushed the victim to the hospital where she was pronounced dead upon arrival.

The body was deposited in the University Teaching Hospital mortuary awaiting formal identification and postmortem.

Danny Mwale

Deputy Police Public Relations Officer