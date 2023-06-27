KALOMO ACCIDENT CLAIMS 3 MWATA SDA CHURCH MEMBERS

3 members of Kalomo’s Mwata Seventh Day Adventist-SDA church have died on the spot in an accident that happened near Villa View area.

The accident happened this evening around 18 hrs when a Corolla which had 5 people on board hit into a Truck.

The deceased have been identified as Mukelabai Libala a female, and 2 males Kaboba Hibajene and Misheck Habenzu.

Christopher Mulonda and the driver of the Corolla Carlos Kalunga survived with injuries and were rushed and admitted to Request Muntanga Level One Hospital.

Christopher Kalunga later died died around 19 hours.

By broadcast time,the bodies of the deceased had not yet been deposited in Kalomo Urban Clinic Mortuary.

Police and Hospital authorities are yet to give an official statement over the matter.

Credit: South power FM