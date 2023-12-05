KALOMO BUSINESS WOMAN MÛRDERED, SUSPECTS APPREHENDED

A 51-year-old Bar owner in Kalomo’s Mukwela area has been found dead near her business premises in a suspected case of murder.

The deceased who has been identified as Savia Mweetwa Nyekeleyi is on 3rd December, 2023, around 23:00 hours, said to have gone to her bar to retrieve a car battery and other items with her 24-year-old daughter, Olenda Malambo.

Southern Province Commissioner of Police, Auxensio Daka, explains that when the duo reached the bar, they found 26-year-old Kelvin Maliko, also of Mukwela, loitering the bar premises.

When Maliko was asked what he was doing, he could not give a satisfactory answer and later went away.

Daka notes that the deceased and her daughter went back home and around 23:30 hours, Nyekeleyi went back to her bar alone to collect other items but never returned home.

He says she was discovered dead around 06:00 hours on 4th December, 2023, and Police Officers who rushed to the scene found the deceased laying on the ground facing downwards.

Daka adds that further inspection showed no external physical injuries on the victim, stating that 28-year-old Vesto Ngangula of Mukwela whose National Registration Card was found near the dead body was apprehended by the public together with Maliko