Kalulushi wife arrested for allegedly murdering her husband

A 32-year-old man of Kalulushi on the Copperbelt has allegedly been murdered in cold blood by his wife after the two had a dispute.

Benson Chiwele is believed to have gone home at night after a drinking spree and started accusing his wife Rabecca Kapala of also having gone out to drink with other men to drink beer.

Angered by his accusations , the suspect is believed to have taken a sharp unknown object and stabbed him multiple times on the head, hands and legs.

Copperbelt police commanding officer Peacewell Mweemba said the sad incident occurred on Thursday night.

He said the incident was reported by Hardson Chipengwe, the brother to the deceased that his young brother had been murdered by his wife after a marital dispute.

“Brief facts are that the deceased returned home on March 23rd, this year at about 23:30 hours from drinking beer. He started accusing his wife that she had gone out drinking beer with some men. This infuriated her, so she took an unknown sharp instrument and unlawfully wounded him. When the neighbours heard the noise, they rushed and found the deceased lying down with multiple cuts on his head, hands, and legs bleeding. They then phoned his brother who came and picked the deceased and reported the matter of unlawful wounding to the police,” he said.

Mr Mweemba said the victim was issued with a medical report form and taken to the hospital, but he was pronounced dead upon arrival.

(Mwebantu, Saturday, 25th March, 2023)