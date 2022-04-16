KALUSHA AMONG TOP AFRICA SOCCER LEGENDS INVITED TO LIBERIA

Kalusha Bwalya is part of the Africa soccer legends President George Wear has invited in Liberia for the official opening of Invincible Sports Park in Monrovia.

The Zambian soccer icon has described the invitation as a privilege and honour by the once one of the top Africa players and now President.

Bwalya has also described the Sports Park as wonderful top class facility.

This is contained in an update by Kalusha Bwalya obtained by Zambian Eye Saturday morning, April 16, 2022.