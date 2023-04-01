Kamala Harris announces $16 million in anti-corruption fight

16 MILLION RELEASED TO FIGHT CORRUPTION – HARRIS

UNITED States Vice President Kamala Harris has announced that more than USD$16 million has been released towards the fight against corruption and other reform programs.

Ms Harris said the US is keen on helping accelerate the fight against corruption to help pave way for democracy to flourish.

Speaking at State House today, Ms Harris said the strong ties between Zambia and the US will continue and those include the fight against corruption .

“Democracy is a priority for the United States. We have released more than USD$16 million for programs including anti-corruption and other reform programs,” she said.

She commended President Hakainde Hichilema for the strides being made in the fight against corruption as well as debt restructuring.

“We will quicken the debt restructuring and we advise other bilateral official creditors to have meaningful debt restructure for Zambia as well,” she said.

And Mr Hichilema said Zambia values the bilateral relationship held with the US and will ensure to maintain the good historical friendship.

He noted that Government priority is to rebuild the economy.

“What is keeping us down is debt over hung. It is contributing towards the affected foreign exchange market prices and so we are pushing to unlock that so that we create more jobs and more businesses,” he said.

Mr Hichilema further reiterated that Zambia will continue upholding good governance and also stated that Zambia is a democracy by choice and not through persuasion.

📸U.S EMBASSY