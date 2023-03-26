Kamala Harris Coming To Zambia For Puppet President They Can Bend To Their Will- Tayali

HARRIS COMING TO ZAMBIA FOR PUPPET PRESIDENT THEY CAN BEND TO THEIR WILL, CHARGES TAYALI

Economic and Equity Party leader Chilufya Tayali has charged that United States of America Vice-President Kamala Harris is coming to Zambia to follow the puppet President, saying the forthcoming Summit on Democracy that will be held here is a sham.

Tayali said that the summit, which coincides with the the visit by United States of America Vice President Kamala Harris, is meant to use Zambia as a platform to counter China’s influence on Africa by the US.

“They know that in Zambia they have a puppet President of the United States of America. They know that there’s a puppet President in Zambia and can easily push their agenda. They know that they can massage his ego and tell him that they can give him money, this and that, provided he bends to their conditionalities,” Tayali said. “So for me, this forthcoming Summit on Democracy is a sham and only meant to counter react to China’s influence on Africa. They want to use Zambia as a counteraction to China’s influence on Africa by the US. It is not a Zambian thing.”

He said that Zambia’s democracy has been deteriorating under the UPND government, saying that he has been a victim of unwarranted arrests by the administration, even on flimsy accusations where he was expressing his freedom of expression.

“There’s no need for those coming to Zambia to say that Zambia is an example of democracy or… https://dailyrevelationzambia.com/harris-coming-to-zambia-for-puppet-president-they-can-bend-to-their-will-charges-tayali