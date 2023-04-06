Kamala Harris was not allowed to pay a courtesy call on Edgar Lungu because he is still active in politics -CHUSHI KASANDA

Minister of Information and Media Chushi Kasanda has disclosed that the U.S Vice-President Kamala Harris was not allowed to pay a courtesy call on former President Edgar Lungu because he is still active in politics.

Mrs Kasanda alleges that Mr Lungu has always snubbed the state functions whenever he was invited to attend including the just ended second Summit for Democracy which Zambia was co-hosting.

The Minister was speaking during a press briefing alongside the Minister of Technology and Science Felix Mutati in Lusaka today.

And speaking at the same event, Mr Mutati disclosed that Zambia is on high gear to have the whole country having internet connectivity.

He says the United Nations Conference for the Least Developed Countries recognized the efforts Zambia is making in the field of ICT.

Mr. Mutati says Zambia is set to sign an MOU with Liquid Telecom to have a digital literate society in order to safeguard people in the digital world.

Mr Mutati says the project will lead to having all secondary schools in the country to have access to internet-KBN TV