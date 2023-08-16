“Landeni ichishinka, lekeni ukutushinga butter pamenso”, Chishimba Kambwili tells Mine and Minerals Development Minister Paul Kabuswe regarding who is behind the gold scandal.

Patriotic Front (PF) presidential aspiring candidate Chishimba Kambwili has urged Mr Kabuswe to tell the nation who is behind the seized gold.

The call follows yesterday’s statement by Mr Kabuswe that what was reported to be over 100 Kilogrammes of gold seized on a private jet was actually copper, zinc and some traces of tin.

The minister told a media briefing that contrary to reports, the mineral bars were not gold following an examination by experts.

However, earlier, a statement by the Drug Enforcement Commission (DEC) said that foreign nationals and a Zambian were nabbed in connection with over US$5million cash and over 100kilogrammes of ‘suspected’ gold found on a private jet at Kenneth Kaunda International Airport.

But Mr Kabuswe explained that when news broke out that there was some gold somewhere that had been found, his ministry was contacted immediately by DEC.

“A report was done, I have told you the content. Naturally, you are going to conclude that the content is not what has been reported. The content is what has been analysed in those bars. Our role as a ministry ends there to ascertain the content, a report has been sent to DEC,” Mr Kabuswe said.

However, Mr Kambwili has disputed the statement by the Minister urging him to tell the nation who is behind the seized minerals.

“Nangu mufiseshani,ichibemba chitila, ifi fisama fyamunda yanama. Ifyakulya ubushiku fitulikila kumalushi,” he said.

He described the ‘scandal’ as the waste kind in the century, adding that he suspects someone big in government is involved.

The former Minister also urged Mr Kabuswe to resign on moral grounds.

(Mwebantu)