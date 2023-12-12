KAMBWILI FALLS SICK AT COURT

By Taonga Tembo

PF member Chishimba Kambwili yesterday excused himself from attending court session in a matter in which he is charged with unlawful assembly after his BP shot up while at court.

Kambwili is this matter jointly charged with Lusaka businessman Charles Kakula with the charge of unlawful assembly.

The Kasama Magistrates’ Court recently sentenced Kambwili to five months imprisonment with hard labour for the offence of expressing hatred or ridicule for persons because of tribe and place of origin.

He has, however, appealed to the High Court against the sentence.

When the unlawful assembly matter came up for continued trial before Magistrate Kawama Mwamfuli, Monday, Kambwili was present before court but had to excuse himself because his Blood Pressure (BP) had gone up…

