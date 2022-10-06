KAMBWILI GEARS UP FOR PF LEADERSHIP, SAYS PARTY MUST UNITE TO REMOVE UPND FROM GOVT COME 2026

Former NDC leader Chishimba Kambwili has called on PF members to unite and forgive each other if the party is to remove UPND from government.

Kambwili who has since declared interest to be the party’s flag bearer has stated that PF will achieve much if got united and moved on from fighting one another.

Asked if he has forgiven some party members including Former party leader Edgar Lungu, Kambwili said that he forgave them a long time ago and that it was entirely upto them to forgive him as well.

PF this year failed to hold its convention due to financial challenges though insiders say there are internal succession wrangles.

Currently, Lubinda is the party caretaker leader with Nickson Chilangwa as Secretary General.

Among those positioning to take over the party include Emmanuel Mwamba, Bowman Lusambo and Nickson Chilangwa.