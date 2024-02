Kambwili in the hands of doctors – sources

Dr. Chishimba Kambwili who had been stranded in Zimbabwe for the past week is reportedly under the care of Zimbabwean doctors, sources have told the Daily Nation.

Mr Kambwili who had his medical evacuation revoked by government after he rejected to be blackmailed to disparage and scandalize Zambia’s Sixth President Dr Edgar Lungu is said to have found his way into Zimbabwe….