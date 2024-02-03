Kambwili Is Guilty Of Various Offenses And Is Afraid Of Conviction- PF Mafinga MP Robert Chabinga

Leader of the opposition ROBERT CHABINGA has alleged that former Cabinet Minister CHISHIMBA KAMBWILI is guilty of various offenses and is afraid of conviction after the fleeing the country.

Mr. CHABINGA, who is also a Mafinga Member of Parliament, has also commended law enforcement agencies for swiftly noticing anomalies when Mr. KAMBWILI sought the services of Immigration Officers at the Chirundu border where he fled from.

He has told ZNBC news in an interview that Mr. KAMBWILI should have thought about his medical condition before illegally leaving the country.

Mr. CHABINGA has wondered why Mr. KAMBWILI left the country without following Immigration requirements even when the Government was ready to evacuate him to receive the necessary treatment.

Mr. CHABINGA has since urged Mr. KAMBWILI to return home before things get out of hand and avoid more problems.

Efforts to get a comment from Mr. KAMBWILI proved futile by broadcast time as his phone was not reachable.

ZNBC visited Mr. KAMBWILI’s homes in Lusaka and Luanshya but the gates were locked and nobody responded despite several knocks.-ZNBC