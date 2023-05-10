KAMBWILI, KAKULA IN COURT FOR UNLAWFUL ASSEMBLY AND UTTERING TRIBAL REMARKS

FORMER Roan Member of Parliament Chishimba Kambwil and a Lusaka businessman have been taken to court facing two counts of unlawful assembly and expressing tribal remarks targeted at three of the the country’s over 70 ethnic groups.

The other suspect jointly charged with the outspoken politician is Charles Kakula, aged 30.

Allegations in the first count are that on January 26 January, this year, Kambwili and Kakula, while acting together with other unknown people, unlawfully did assemble with intent to commit an offence or breach of peace.

In the other count, Kakula, a businessman, is separately charged the offence of expressing or showing hatred, ridicule or contempt for persons because of race.

The alleged hateful words read “Nthawi yoti alozi, atonga, akaonde akabulike mongati makkhoswe m’ma ofisezi yabona idza kwana muwa uze apresident Hakainde, amene alukhalira kumbuyo mtundu wao(Time will come when Lozis, Tongas, Kaondes will scamper like rats from government offices tell even President Hakainde who is siding with his tribe mates”.

The above words are alleged to express or show hatred, ridicule or contempt against a group of persons, namely the Lozis, Tongas and Kaonde speaking people.

The accused are expected to take plea before the Lusaka Magistrate’s Court on May 18.

CREDIT: Mwebantu