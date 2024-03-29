KAMBWILI PLANS TO MEET PRESIDENT HICHILEMA
Former Information Minister, CHISHIMBA KAMBWILI has returned home from South Africa where he was evacuated to by government for specialist treatment.
Mr. KAMBWILI says his condition has improved and is currently under observation at Maina Soko Medical Centre in Lusaka.
Speaking to ZNBC News, Mr. KAMBWILI said the gesture shown by President HAKAINDE HICHILEMA is a symbol of brotherhood.
He further expressed gratitude to the government for rendering help adding that if he was not evacuated, he could have lost his life.
Mr. KAMBWILI said, when he is discharged, he plans to meet President HICHILEMA to thank him in person.
Meanwhile, Mr. KAMBWILI’s brother, Bishop MUTALE KAMBWILI thanked President HICHILEMA for coming to the aid of the family in their time of need.
ZNBC
How does a convict be granted audience with the Head of State?
With all due respect, the manner, the utterances and the nerve to even suggest this shows how unrepentant Kamwili is. His handlers and the president should not grant a criminal the time of day. There many deserving hardworking and exemplary Zambians that deserve the time of day, than these conniving people that have used the coridors of power to push their own personal agenda, forgetting that there Zambia in Rural areas seeking the very opportunities that they abuse. Zambia ya bonse bane…
We are humans created in the image of God. We should be able to forgive each other’s transgressions as the lord forgives us of our transgressions