KAMBWILI PLANS TO MEET PRESIDENT HICHILEMA

Former Information Minister, CHISHIMBA KAMBWILI has returned home from South Africa where he was evacuated to by government for specialist treatment.

Mr. KAMBWILI says his condition has improved and is currently under observation at Maina Soko Medical Centre in Lusaka.

Speaking to ZNBC News, Mr. KAMBWILI said the gesture shown by President HAKAINDE HICHILEMA is a symbol of brotherhood.

He further expressed gratitude to the government for rendering help adding that if he was not evacuated, he could have lost his life.

Mr. KAMBWILI said, when he is discharged, he plans to meet President HICHILEMA to thank him in person.

Meanwhile, Mr. KAMBWILI’s brother, Bishop MUTALE KAMBWILI thanked President HICHILEMA for coming to the aid of the family in their time of need.

ZNBC