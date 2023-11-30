Kambwili sentenced to five months imprisonment with hard labour for hate speech

Kasama Magistrate Court jails Kambwili for 5 months imprisonment
Opposition Patriotic Front (PF) member of the Central Committee, Dr. Chishimba Kambwili, has been sentenced to five months imprisonment for hate speech.
This is in a case where he was charged with the offence of expressing hatred and ridicule of the people of Southern Province based on tribe and place of origin.
Kambwili, 54, of house number 9, Wisteria Avenue, Luanshya, appeared before Kasama Resident Magistrate, Samson Mumba for Judgement.
Dr. Kambwili is expected to appeal both the conviction and sentence.
Kambwili was represented by Kaizala Tembo from Ferd Jere& Company
Don’t you worry boi. Ukafuma that will be a K50million future compensation for you.
First person to go to prison for hate speech since independence. But he’s not the first person to engage in hate speech. Are we going to see more people facing the law for hate speech? I hope so.
Oh happy day !
The owner of the broken wind has finally got what he deserves.
No one is above the law.