KAMBWILI UNWELL – MWEETWA

GOVERNMENT has said Chishimba Kambwili, who is currently in Zimbabwe is unwell and has called on Zambians to pray for him so that he can recover and come back home.

Cornelius Mweetwa, the Information and Media Minister says it would be immoral and unZambian for government to begin engaging in political wrestling with Mr Kambwili who is sick and requiring medical attention.

Mr Mweetwa, who is the Chief government spokesperson said in an interview yesterday that Mr Kambwili’s health was failing and that Zambians should come together in prayers