KAMBWILI’s BEHAVIOR MIRROR THE STORY OF A PIG IN THE BIBLE- SIKAILE SIKAILE

KAMBWILI’s BEHAVIOR MIRROR THE STORY OF A PIG IN THE BIBLE

You can clean a pig, and it looks nice; give it a few seconds, and see how it will mess itself up.

Sometime back, I respectfully privately advised him, saying, “Ba Kambwili, you are a father. Stop tribal politics because, one day, one of your children might be married to the same tribes you insult day and night.”

As things stand, Kambwili has in-laws from the Western Province, one of the regions he, as an individual and while in government, ridiculed and humiliated. The Lungu-led faction of PF is an organization with a divisive line of thought, not uniting. Under Mr. Lungu’s administration, ministers publicly championed tribalism, and he never reprimanded any.

Chishimba Kambwili should retire from active politics if he wants to be taken seriously with his apologies.The most sincere and significant apology I could accept from CK is his retirement from politics, as his mouth often betrays him. Anything other than that should be treated as a joke. We must bear in mind that anyone from any tribe can govern us, as long as the person demonstrates the capacity to do so.

Mr. Kambwili’s extreme hatred towards other tribes was evident, and despite several opportunities for repentance, he continued on the same path. Even tribes he insulted were willing to embrace him, but he showed no inclination to change for the better. Politics can be conducted without dragging any tribe into it. Let’s compete with ideas, and if there’s a need for criticism, target those in politics or those who comment on governance issues as individuals, not based on their tribe.

For those riding on tribal hatred to advance their political agenda, learn something from Kambwili. Our communities thrive on intermarriage, and during times of trouble, we help each other regardless of tribe. Going forward, there should be no room for selfish individuals who want to manipulate the country’s politics using tribal divisions for self interest.

In 2021, under Mr. Lungu’s administration, PF provided Mr. Kambwili with a helicopter financed by taxpayers’ money, enabling him to propagate divisive messages on various radio stations. Fortunately, Zambians recognized this as an agenda driven by a few selfish individuals relying on tribal politics for survival. The issue of tribal hatred should be considered non-bailable, with a minimum sentence of 30 years.

Let us engage in discussions with ideas on why Zambians should vote for us, rather than scheming through tribal hatred.

SIKAILE C SIKAILE