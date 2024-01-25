KAMBWILI’S EVACUATION PROCEDURES ALMOST DONE!

Minister of Health, Sylvia Masebo says all the formalities required to evacuate opposition Patriotic Front (PF) Senior member, Chishimba Kambwili for specialized treatment abroad as directed by President Hichilema are almost complete.

Last week, President Hichilema directed that the opposition leader be evacuated abroad for specialized treatment following an illness.

Masebo said in an exclusive interview yesterday that the ministry of health has done all the necessary paperwork including a booking at the specialised hospital where he is supposed to go.

She said what has delayed the evacuation of the opposition leader is the clearance of his travel documents as his passports were with the courts and needed further clearance by the ministry of Home Affairs.

“Preparations from our end as ministry of health have been done and he might be flown out before the end of this week once the travel documents are cleared,” Masebo said.

Last week, Masebo announced that President Hichilema instructed her ministry to evacuate Kambwili for treatment after he was informed that the former Information and Broadcasting Minister was unwell.

-Times Media