KAMFINSA MOBILE UNIT POLICE OFFICER FOUND DEAD IN KALUMBILA

A Zambia Police Mobile Unit Officer based at Maheba check point has died in unexplained circumstances in Kalumbila, North Western Province Acting Police Commissioner Fred Mulenga has confirmed. He said Mwansa Kathitu, aged between 25 and 29 of Kamfinsa Mobile Unit based at Maheba refugee camp, was found dead by members of the community in the early hours of today.

Dr Mulenga said this happened today, Monday April, 18 2022 around 05:00 hours at Kananga village.

“Police visited the scene and the body of Kathitu person was found laying facing upward, the body was phisically checked and it was not found with any injuries,” Dr. Mulenga said.

He said his room mate Chilekwa Manase, a police officer, explained that Kathitu left him sleeping in the room early morning around 01:00 hours.

Dr Mulenga said Kathitu left the room after he received a phone call from a person whom he was communicating with and the phone was left in a room till this morning around 05:00hours.

He said Kathitu was found dead by the members of the community at Kananga area along Solwezi-Mwinilunga road.

The body was identified by his colleague, Kelvin Phiri, a police officer whom he works with at Maheba refugee camp security Check point.