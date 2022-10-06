Kampyongo And Wife Arrested For Posssession Of Property Worth Over K29 Million Suspected To Be Proceeds Of Crime

KAMPYONGO AND WIFE.

The Anti- Corruption Commission has arrested former Minister of Home Affairs Hon. Steven Kampyongo and his wife Wanziya Chirwa for possession of property worth over K29 million suspected of being proceeds of crime.



Steven Kampyongo, 50, of House No. 31 Kudu Road. Kabulonga in Lusaka and his wife Wanziya Chirwa, 42, a Civil Servant working as a Chief Planner at the Ministry of Youth, Sport and Arts, have been arrested and charged for possession of properties valued at K29,552,513.00 suspected to be proceeds of crime contrary to section 71 (i) of the Forfeiture of Proceeds of Crime Act No. 19 of 2010..

Kampyongo and Wanziya have been released on bond and will appear in court soon.

