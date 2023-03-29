I SHOULD HAVE DONE BETTER-KAMPYONGO
Former Home Affairs Minister Stephen Kampyongo has lamented how during his tenure of office did not do enough to curb political violence in the country.
I SHOULD HAVE DONE BETTER-KAMPYONGO
Former Home Affairs Minister Stephen Kampyongo has lamented how during his tenure of office did not do enough to curb political violence in the country.
Fake news. This is not in line with Mr. Kampyongo’s character. It is not in him to have such regrets.
There is no indication of the author of the article nor the occassion on which Mr. Kampyongo uttered these words.
Someone is being mischievous.