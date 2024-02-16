Kampyongo Sued For Allegedly Failing To Pay A K80,000 Debt

KAMPYONGO SUED

Patriotic Front (PF) Shiwang’ndu Member of Parliament Stephen Kampyongo has been sued for allegedly failing to pay a K80,000 debt for campaign materials printed for the former governing party.

Ziger Limited managing director Gerald Zimba has cited Mr Kampyongo, a former minister of Home Affairs, as respondent in the civil lawsuit.

Mr Zimba submits that during the material times, Mr Kampyongo, through a verbal agreement, engaged him for the supply and printing of assorted political campaign materials for the PF.

He states that Mr Kampyongo paid for the order and left an K80,000 balance, notwithstanding the agreement was that the full payment was to be made upon delivery.

“The defendant categorically stated that he was personally procuring the said materials for the purposes of donations to the herein, the named political party to which he belongs,” Mr Zimba submits.

He submits that following the failure to settle the K80,000 upon demand, the parties agreed that Mr Kampyongo should pay the outstanding amount before September 2021.

Daily Mail