Kamwala Pupils Break Into Headteacher’s Office And Stolen More Than 50 Mobile Phones That Were Confiscated

Kamwala pupils break into headteacher’s office

KAMWALA Secondary School pupils have broken into the deputy headteacher’s office and stolen more than 50 mobile phones that were confiscated from them for going against school rules and regulations.



The disgruntled pupils went further to set ablaze the school staff room reducing to ashes several learning materials including text books and mid-term examination answer scripts.



Police assistant public relations officer Godfrey Chilabi confirmed the incident, which happened in the early hours of Thursday.

“It was discovered that the office of the deputy headteacher had been broken into, [and] upon inspection, it was revealed that an undisclosed number of cell phones of undisclosed value had been stolen from the same office,” Mr Chilabi said.

“These cell phones were confiscated from the school pupils on the previous day, June 14, 2023.”



Although both headteacher and his deputy confirmed the incident, they could not give further details and referred all queries to the higher authorities.



Ministry of Education communication expert Kunda Mando said the ministry is still waiting for a report from school authorities, police and other stakeholders..