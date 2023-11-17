KANCHIBIYA DISTRICT ACHIEVES 100% DESK BENCHMARK.

Director and Spokesperson Henry Kapata today visited Kanchibiya District in Muchinga Province to inspect various Government development projects funded by both capital and Constituency Development Funds (CDF).

Mr. Kapata emphasised Government’s commitment to extending development to even the most remote areas through the decentralisation policy implemented nationwide.

He commended Kanchibiya District for being the first in the country to fulfill the presidential directive of ensuring ‘no pupil sits on the floor by the end of this year.’

Expressing his appreciation, he urged other districts to replicate the successful efforts of Kanchibiya District.