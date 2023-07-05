KANTASHI MEMBER OF PARLIAMNET ANTHONY MUMBA HOPES FOR NEWS STRATEGIES FOR MOPANI COPPER MINE

Kantanshi Member of Parliament Anthony Mumba expects that the new investor for Mopani Copper Mine to be announced this month will bring new strategies for the mine to survive in the long term and increase domestic copper production.

Finance and National Planning Minister Situmbeko Musokotwane recently disclosed that an investor to take over Mopani Copper Mines will be picked by the end of this month from the shortlisted four companies.

Mr Mumba hopes the selected investor will not be a drawback to the mining sector but lessen pressure on the economy at large as many people have lost jobs and businesses due to the closure of the mine.

He tells Phoenix News that Mopani plays a significant role in contributing to the treasury hence requires a strategic investor that is transparent and unbiased for the benefit of the country.

And Mines Expert Edward Simukonda is optimistic that from the shortlisted investors for Mopani, the mining firm will take a major shift from either of the firms that will be picked.

PHOENIX NEWS