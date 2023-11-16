Kanye West Abandons Yeezy HQ, Building Full Of Graffiti As Homeless Camp Outside

Based on what Kim Kardashian had to say about her ex-husband’s living situation on a recent episode of her reality series, we’re guessing that Kanye West has only become more humble with age.

The multi-talent will likely always carry himself with confidence thanks to the way his late mother, Donda, raised him, but after he and Kardashian went their separate ways, Ye has been spending plenty of time in hotels, or at the cozy apartment he rents. The socialite claims her kids prefer to spend their time in the rapper’s smaller space than at the massive family compound, leaving her notably confused.

It seems his family home isn’t the only space the Chicago-bred creative has left behind in this chapter of his life. According to The Sun, his Los Angeles Yeezy Headquarters now has graffiti on the outside walls. Meanwhile, local homeless people are now sleeping in their tents on the sidewalk nearby, though it’s unclear if they’re the ones responsible for the street art surfacing.

Kanye West’s Attention Remains Focused on Music as Yeezy HQ Sits Unused

Sources close to Ye tell the outlet that Yeezy HQ was mostly for “secret fashion events, the odd Sunday Service performance, and private movie nights.” It was always recognized as a “multi-purpose venue” rather than a store and was part of West’s attempt to relaunch his fashion brand with assistance from American Apparel founder Dov Charney.

The 46-year-old continues to pay rent on the building, and some employees still make use of the space. For the most part, though, “unfinished wooden structures and debris” are all that lies inside.

Kanye West is the kind of creative who pours every ounce of energy he has into the task at hand. Because of this, it’s understandable that the father of four is putting his fashion endeavours on hold to focus on his highly anticipated album with Ty Dolla Sign.

It seemed as though the project might’ve been cancelled after some mixed subliminal messages were detected on social media, however, the R&B star has since confirmed the joint LP is “coming real soon.” Read everything we know about that at the link below, and check back later for more hip-hop/pop culture news updates.