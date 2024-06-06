Kanye West accuses former secretary of blackmail; set to countersue

Kanye West has said he will countersue his former assistant, Lauren Pisciotta, who filed lawsuits in court accusing him of sexual harassment and breach of contract.

According to Lauren Pisciotta’s lawsuit, the celebrity texted about her obscenity and engaged in sexual acts over the phone.

Following Pisciotta’s rejection of her sexual approaches, West’s attorney has now labelled those claims as “baseless” and claimed that the actress was subjected to “blackmail and extortion.”

“In response to these baseless allegations, Ye will be filing a lawsuit against Ms. Pisciotta,” they added, using the rapper’s current preferred name.

Pisciotta is thought to have worked for West from 2021 to 2022, first on his fashion line and then as his $1 million (£780,000) annual personal assistant.

She claims that the celebrity sent her a tonne of sexual texts while she worked for him, some of which included links to explicit movies.

Additionally, Pisciotta stated that he once “trapped” her in a private room on his jet and that he then pledurised in front of her while speaking to her on the phone.

The former OnlyFans model claimed in her lawsuit that she was fired suddenly in 2022 and that she never got the promised severance pay.

West’s lawyer challenged the story, saying that Pisciotta “was terminated for being unqualified” and “demanding unreasonable sums of money,” including an annual salary of $4m (£3.13m).

They also accused Pisciotta of “lascivious, unhinged conduct,” claiming that she “consistently used sexual coercion” to demand money and material items, including designer handbags and a Lamborghini car.

The statement further alleged that, after West rejected her advances, Pisciotta attempted to blackmail him for $60m (£47m).

The BBC contacted Ms Pisciotta to request a response, but she did not immediately respond.

On Tuesday, she posted a message to her Instagram story that read: “Your soul becomes aligned with freedom when you allow others the liberty to dislike you, judge you and disagree with you.”