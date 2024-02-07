Kanye West Claims Venues Won’t Book Him Despite Selling Out ‘Vultures’ Event in 7 Minutes

Ahead of a listening party at Chicago’s United Center for his and Ty Dolla Sign’s new album Vultures, the artist formerly known as Kanye West is calling out other venues for not booking him.

On Tuesday night, Ye took to social media to suggest that some people won’t let him perform at their venues due to his embrace of anti-Semitism on social media and in interviews over the past couple years.

“We just sold out the United Center in seven minutes,” Ye explained in a quickly deleted Instagram Stories video, adding that he is seeking assistance from anyone in order to book more venues.

“It’s the only arena that I had access to in the past year. And when I call, people say there’s no [availabilities] for me, and you know why that is. So if there’s anybody out there that can help with this, please do.”

Ye also posted on his profile to express his frustration with allegedly being prevented from performing at certain venues.

“I have not been allowed to perform in a year,” he wrote in all caps. “Feels like the Elvis Presley movie.”

As offers started rolling in via text, Ye began sharing screenshots. One shows YesJulz suggesting “iconic international venue options that would love to have you,” namely Corcovado in Brazil, the Great Wall of China, and the Giza Pyramids. “Lmk if youd like me to set a call or inquire for further details,” wrote Julz, who was present at a controversial Vultures event in December.

Another has Freddie Gibbs setting West up with Petco Park in San Diego. “I’m glad I put that video up talking about how they not giving me stadiums,” Ye responded, which Freddie deemed “real shit” and a “good move.”

The news comes a month after reports surfaced that Kanye’s recent apology for anti-Semitism was evidently AI-generated.

As reported by TMZ, a December apology Ye issued to the Jewish community could have been generated with an AI chatbot such as ChatGPT or Google Bard. The note was originally written in Hebrew, which means it may have been machine-translated and then translated back.

“I sincerely apologize to the Jewish community for any unintended outburst caused by my words or actions, it was not my intention to hurt or disrespect, and I deeply regret any pain I may have caused,” read Ye’s IG post. “I am committed to starting with myself and learning from this experience to ensure greater sensitivity and understanding in the future. Your forgiveness is important to me, and I am committed to making amends and promoting unity.”

Vultures is tentatively set to drop on Feb. 9. A second and third volume of the project have been given release dates of March 8 and April 5.

