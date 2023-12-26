Kanye West’s “Graduation” Reaches 5 Billion Total Spotify Streams

By almost any metric, Kanye West is one of the biggest artists in the history of rap music. He has an extensive list of accolades both critically and commercially that speak to his massive popularity and influence. His last album to hit streaming platforms was 2021’s Donda and the project performed quite well.

The album currently sits with 6 different tracks sporting over 100 million streams. It’s led by smash hits “Praise God” and “Hurricane” which have surpassed 400 and 300 million streams respectively.

But even the rapper’s older material does massive numbers on streaming. His 2007 sophomore album Graduation is one of his highest-selling projects. Despite coming out before most Spotify users were even on the platform, the project now sports over 5 billion total streams. Four different songs on the record have surpassed 500 million streams including “I Wonder” and “Homecoming” with Coldplay frontman Chris Martin. His anthem about the trappings of fame “Flashing Lights” has surpassed 800 million streams. While the album’s biggest hit, the Daft Punk-sampling “Stronger” has racked up more than 1.3 billion plays all on its own.

Kanye West is currently gearing up to release a new collaborative album with Ty Dolla $ign called Vultures. The project was originally supposed to drop earlier this month, but was never released.

The actual release date was then moved to New Year’s Day, before being moved again to January 12th. Despite the project not being released officially yet, a version of the album has already leaked and many fans are digesting it already.

West recently returned to the US after an extended stay in various European countries. But shortly after coming back he announced plans to take to an entirely different part of the world. He revealed his intentions to build an entire city of his own in the Middle East and asked for various builders, contractors, and designers to join his team.