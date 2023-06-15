KAONGA WELDER ILLEGALLY FOUND WITH 717 ‘MPOLOMPOLO’ FINED K3, 000

A 47-year-old welder of Kaonga township in Mazabuka has been fined K3,000 for being in found in possession of 717 ammunition of an AK 47 rifle without authority or a license.



Byta FM Court Beat Journalist reports that this is in a matter were Alfred Chisole stood charged with unlawful Possession of ammunitions contrary to Section 10 subsection one of the Fire arms Act Chapter 110 of the Laws of Zambia.



Facts before the court are that on 6th June, 2023 Chisole had in his possession ammunitions, namely 717 by 7.63 millimetres of an AK 47 rifle without authority or a license.



Chisole who earlier admitted the charge pleaded with the court to exercise leniency on him saying he was the breadwinner for his family.

And in delivering judgement, Magistrate Franz Zimba fined Chisole a K3,000 in default of which he would face six months imprisonment with hard labour.

Zimba has since forfeited the 717 ammunition to the state police.