KAPALA DATES UNZA….EATS WITH STUDENTS ASSURING THEM OF GOVERNMENT’S SUPPORT.

……Despite it being the weekend, some ministers were working.

The Minister of Energy, Honorable Eng. Peter Kapala, visited the University of Zambia yesterday to understand the challenges faced by the students on the campus. Hon Kapala noted that the issue of lighting at the campus will be addressed methodically by first ensuring that drawings and costing are done. He stated that his ministry will ensure that the project is not resolved through a short-term solution but rather a long-term one.

Hon Kapala further disclosed that his ministry is undertaking projects in solar plants to reduce the pressure exerted on hydro power. He made this statement when asked by students about the government’s efforts to increase power generation in the country.

Regarding fuel pump price instability, the minister quickly mentioned that the new government of President Hakainde Hichilema is taking a methodical approach. He stated that the government, through his ministry and the Ministry of Agriculture, has initiated a program for the massive plantation of cassava. He explained that the increased cassava production will enable industries to produce ethanol in large quantities, which will be used to blend petrol across the country, eventually reducing the price of fuel.

Hon. Kapala was accompanied by his counterpart, the Water Minister, Hon. Mike Mposha, who also stated that the government will construct 18 toilets at the campus to address the sanitation issues faced by the students.

Meanwhile, Hon. Kapala promised the students that he will be sending engineers next week to begin the work.

CREDIT: CIC PRESS TEAM.