Kapala should step down as ACC probes Agro Fuel tender, insists OMCs president

By Philip Chisalu

THE Oil Marketing Companies Association of Zambia says it has been vindicated by revelations that ACC is probing the irregular award of a tender to Agro Fuels after it called for Energy Minister Peter Kapala’s dismissal.

The association has insisted that Kapala should step down to allow investigative wings to do their job.

A News Diggers investigation revealed, Friday, that Kapala cancelled a contract for the importation of cheaper fuel by Devon Oil Zambia Limited, before giving preference to Agro-Fuel Investment, a company that is under investigation by the Anti-Corruption Commission

News diggers