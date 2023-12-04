KAPILINGOZI HILLS ACCIDENT:

……….Truck hits into five vehicles which were in a queue.

December 4, 2023. Chirundu Police Traffic has recorded a serious Road Traffic Accident (R.T.A) involving Six vehicles and passengers, which occurred yesterday Sunday December 3, 2023 at around 12:00 hours, along Chirundu-Kafue Road in kapilingozi Hills.

Involved were,

1. Joe Hansi aged 48 of City Frontier transport Ndola who was driving a Sino Howo truck Registration Number BCE 9743 ZM, Trailer number BCF 9872 ZM and BCF 988 ZM loaded with Copper cathodes who was driving from West to East. The driver sustained minor injuries and the horse extensively damaged while the copper load spread on the road.

2. Peter Zulu aged 39 of Chirundu Police Station who was driving a Toyota Axio Registration Number AEB 3895 ZM who was driving from East to west along Chirundu- Kafue Road who sustained general body pains and his motor vehicle was extensively damaged. Also involved were three juveniles aged three, five and 12 who were passengers on a Toyota Axio who sustained serious body injuries.

3. Mutavesu Henry aged 33 of house number 861 Dvli Beti bridge South Africa who had parked his motor vehicle Registration number FLR 966 a Volvo truck, trailer number FPF 901L and FPF 094L.The driver sustained painful waist and the front part of the horse was extensively damaged.

4. Naomi Lusambo aged 30 of Kanyelele compound in Siavonga who was driving a Toyota Vitz Registration number BAV 7770 from East to West who escaped unhurt. A passenger in a Toyota Vitz Sherry Mwale aged 20 sustained a big cut on the forehead.

5. Jackson Siabasimbi aged 32 of Chirundu who was driving a Mitsubishi Canter Registration number AEB 3868 ZM, escaped unhurt but had his motor vehicle damaged on the right side of the trailer.

6. Shepherd Chinyama a Zimbabwean National aged 34 of house number 445 Wood Park Gweru, Zimbabwe who was driving a Scania Registration number FPP941L, trailer FLG Registration number 523L and FLG566L, he escaped unhurt but had his three tyres from the right side his trailer damaged.

All victims who sustained serious injuries were rushed are admitted at Mutendere Mission Hospital in Chirundu District.

The accident occurred when the first driver Joe Hansi aged 48 of City Frontier Transport Ndola who was driving a Sino Howo truck Registration number BCE 9743 ZM, from West to East, Failed to keep to his lane in the process he went to the right side of the lane and hit into five other motor vehicles which were in the queue.

Rae Hamoonga

POLICE PUBLIC RELATIONS OFFICER.