KAPIRI SECONDARY SCHOOL FEMALE TEACHER TAKES HER OWN LIFE FOR HAVING A CREDIT OF K50,200 FROM DIFFERENT PEOPLE
A 38 year old teacher in Kapiri Mposhi has allegedly committed suicide on account of debt amounting to K50,000.
The deceased of Lukanda Plot area has since been identified as Margaret Choongo, a female teacher at Lukanda Secondary School.
This occurred on Friday, 4th November 2022 between 08:00 hrs and 09:00 hrs.
Police Kapiri Mposhi Officer Commanding Mwenda Kabamba who confirmed to SPICE FM news reveals that Ms Choongo allegedly committed suicide by consuming an unknown poison in her bedroom and was only discovered by her husband who went back home to find out why she didn’t report for work.
When the husband Justine Kashunga entered the bedroom, he found her lying dead with a note addressed to her husband explaining as to why she had taken her life citing debt she owes many different people.
Police visited the scene and a case of suicide was confirmed.
The body has been deposited in Kapiri Mposhi District Hospital mortuary awaiting postmortem and burial.
Meanwhile, some friends to the now deceased advised people in such situations to go for psycho-social counseling especially pertaining to financial issues than settling for suicide. They said she died, she complained of having a debt of K50,000 from different people and some were planning to take her to police.
CREDIT: SPICE FM 91.1 KABWE
If you know you owe someone or more people some money, who are on your heels chasing you with threads and legal action, like above diseased lady, pliz don’t worry, compose yourself. Suicide is a no go zone, even never think about it.
This is what you should do, tell them you are unable to pay.
Let them take legal action against you, if it’s the bank, they have collaterals attached to the loan, they can auction whatever they want.
If its your shylocks, let them take you to court.
In court admit that you owe them but unable to pay them at the moment, but you will pay them slowly and slowly.
My friends, courts are very friendly when it comes to this especially if not too much money is involved.
Beg the Court to giv you time to be paying as little as 300 per month until you finish. It can take 5 years.
Am talking from experience. I know what am talking about.
You should have allowed them to take you to court for the loan,the court was going to tell you to be paying them slowly