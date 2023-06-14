KAPIRI TECHNICAL SECONDARY SCHOOL PARTIALLY OPENED

Kapiri Technical Secondary School in Kapiri Mposhi District,that was closed on 18th May 2021 after dormitories were gutted by fire, has been partially opened.



Education Minister Hon. Douglas Syakalima says the decision to re-open the school partially has been made to allow Examination classes to resume classes.



Speaking at a Media briefing in Lusaka today, Hon Syakalima said Grades 9 and 12 should all report to their school on Sunday 18th in order to resume classes on 19th June 2023.



“I have therefore decided to re-open the school partially to allow examination grades to resume classes on 19th of June 2023. The Grades Nine and Twelve are hereby directed to report to their school on Sunday 18th June, 2023 without fail. This measure is meant to ensure that these pupils don’t fall behind in their lessons schedules.” The Minister said.



The Minister has assured the general public of maximum security to be provided by the Zambia police.

Hon. Syakalima added that investigations on the cause of the fire are still ongoing and once concluded the Ministry will rehabilitate the school and facilitate the remaining grades to also open.



The Minister said the Ministry has received solidarity from different stakeholders such as the Disaster Management and Mitigation Unit (DMMU) under the Office of the Vice President who have provided blankets and warm clothing, bales of sugar and stationary, parents, Mulungushi University for donating one hundred and twenty thousand kwacha (k120,000) and the surrounding schools for contributing sixty-one thousand kwacha (k61,000).MoE/Communications