Kasama Airport witnesses insults and lawlessness



Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba wrote;

He had invited the Chinese Ambassador to Zambia, His Excellency Du Xiaohui, and he had gathered their royal highnessess, the Bemba Chiefs and senior Government officials from Lusaka and the area.



But this is the day he insulted and also broke the law by recognising a PF suspended member, Robert Chabinga as Leader of the Opposition in Parliament.



Patriotic Front Government built the airport terminal and lengthened and built the 2.8km runway.

The UPND Government finished it by tarring the runway.



Instead of remembering the commissioning of the Kasama Airport, residents will remember the insults, the lawlessness and the “tantameni” act he did at Shoprite.

Ba President, Ba Elder, Zambians deserve better.