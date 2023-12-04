Kasaro is not fit to hold that ECZ office or clean enough to issue threats- Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba



By Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba

Kasaro is not fit to hold that ECZ office or clean enough to issue threats

I was extremely busy today that I didn’t even notice a malicious report from ECZ’s new Chief Electoral Officer, Brown Kasaro,a man who the Opposition have protested should not be holding that position because of his previous crimes at the Electoral Commission of Zambia, that caused his arrest and dismissal.

It was important for the Commission to employ an officer with unimpeachable character to attract credibility, trust and confidence in the Commission.

Any way Mr. Kasaro has come back to ECZ to perpetuate illegalities at the Electoral Commission of Zambia.

Instead of acknowledging the irregularities and cleaning up the Electoral malpractice and mess seen in the last by-elections, he is issuing threats against us who are demanding free, clean and fair elections.

The credibility of ECZ will only be restored by conducting free and fair elections, devoid of malpractice as seen in the Kabushi and Kwacha by-elections, and the recent electoral violations that occurred in Mwembeshi Ward in Chimbamilonga Constituency in Northern Province.

Below is the Statement from ECZ

SOCIAL MEDIA REPORIS – MWEMBESHI, KABUTA AND SANKOLONGA WARD BY-ELECTIONS

The Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) has noted with concern serious allegations that

have been circulated on Mr Emmanuel Mwamba’s Facebook page alleging that “The

Electoral Commission of Zambia set up secret Polling Stations…” during the 1st December

2023 ward by-election for Mwembeshi Ward in Nsama District, Northern Province,

Further, the Commission has noted the malicious allegations on Mr. Raphael Nakachinda’s

Facebook page against the Commission in relation to the recent by-elections that took place in Kabuta Ward of Nchelenge District, Mwembeshi Ward of Nsama District and Sankolonga Ward of Mwandi District.

In his statement, Mr. Nakachinda alleges that the

Commission connived to abrogate the Electoral Code of Conduct in full view of alert

citizens.

The Commission takes great exception to these accusations and wishes to categorically

state that these accusations were all figments of Mr Mwamba’s and Mr. Nakachinda’s

imaginations.

Polls in the just ended by-election in Mwembeshi Ward of Nsama District were

conducted at the officially listed four (4) Polling Stations namely Nsama 1, Nsama 2, Sefya and Mulenga.

The campaigns and polls in Kabuta Ward of Nchelenge District and Sankolonga Ward of Mwandi Distict were all conducted in peaceful environments as

attested by stakeholders.

It is the Commission’s expectation that stakeholders in the electoral process conduct

themselves honourably.

The Commission takes this matter seriously and is considering further action, in this matter,

against those individuals who engage in misinformation and disinformation in order to

discredit the credibility of the Commission and the entire electoral process.

The Commission therefore would like to call upon stakeholders who are aggrieved during the electoral process to follow laid down procedures stipulated by the law and desist from making unwarranted and baseless accusations against the Commission.

Brown Kasaro

Chief Electoral Officer

ELECTORAL COMMISSION OF