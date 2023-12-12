KASH MONEY BURIAL MOVED TO KITWE

The funeral of Zambia’s creative digital creator and music promoter Kachingwa Kaoma who died yesterday has been moved to his home town Kitwe.

Mourners in Lusaka today were given an opportunity to pay their last respects at Ideal Funeral palour in Lusaka, where biker performed stunts to honour their fellow prolific biker, who Kaoma, AKA as Kash money who died in a motorbike accident in the early hours of yesterday.

Chef 187, Macky2, Towela Kaira, Young Phiroz owner Emmanuel Nkole, prominent businessman Shadreck Kasanda were also present to pay their last respects.

According to a statement by Zambia Police Service Spokeserson, Rae Hamoonga, Kash Money was riding his Yamaha motor bike when he lost control and died on the spot around 01:30 hours along Mosi Otunya Road near the traffic lights at Tokyo way in Lusaka.

According to Hamoonga, the diseased sustained head injuries and died on the spot leaving the bike extensively damaged.

Kash Money worked as part of the management team of Zambian rapper, Chef 187 and also served as part of the IT department at Trade Kings Dairy Gold campany.

He grew up on the Copperbelt in Kitwe where he worked for Pick n Pay Kitwe before moving to Lusaka, and spent part of his education at Kalulushi Trust school.