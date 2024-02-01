Kataib Hezbollah: Iran-supported group halt attack on US after drone strike

A group from Iraq that is supported by Iran and is suspected of attacking with a drone in Jordan and killing three US soldiers, has stopped fighting against US forces.

Kataib Hezbollah, a group that is part of a larger organization, said they attacked to stop the Iraqi government from feeling ashamed.

The US defense department said: “Actions are more important than just saying things. ”

US President Joe Biden said he has a plan to respond to the attack, but he didn’t explain what it is.

Iran said it would fight back if anyone attacks what they care about.

Before, it said it did not do the attack that the US and Britain accused it of doing.

The US has suggested that they might use force in different stages.

Kataib Hezbollah leader Abu Hussein al-Hamidawi said on Tuesday that they will stop attacking the occupation forces to avoid causing problems for the Iraqi government. However, they will still support the people in Gaza in different ways.

Three American soldiers were killed at a base near the border between Jordan and Syria by a type of Shahed drone. The drones were given to Russia by Iran and are designed for one-way attacks. This information was shared by a US official with CBS News, the BBC’s partner in the United States.

Many soldiers were hurt in the attack on Tower 22 while US forces were sleeping.

The US says Iran-backed groups are responsible, but they’re not sure if Kataib Hezbollah did it.

A Pentagon spokeswoman said it showed signs of the group’s involvement.

“Pat Ryder told reporters that what people do is more important than what they say, after the group put out their statement. ”

“He said there will be bad results. ”

At the same time, the US is making Tower 22 more secure. Around 350 US soldiers are there to fight against the Islamic State (IS) group.

More air defences are being sent to the base, a US official told CBS News on Tuesday. This includes a system made to stop drones.

What can the US do in response to the attack in Jordan.

“Iran is responsible for the attacks by Yemen’s Iran-backed Houthi movement against ships in the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden,” House Intelligence Committee Chairman Mike Turner told media.

“He said we need to reply in a way that shows we’re not just going to keep defending. ”

He said that the US response will make Iran realize that the conflict will affect them directly.

MrBiden is thinking about different ways to get back at Iran, like attacking militia bases and leaders.

The US might also attack top leaders of Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC) in Iraq or Syria.

The US might also attack inside Iran. This would be the most serious action Mr. Biden could take.

In New York, the person representing Iran at the UN said that Iran will strongly react if attacked, no matter the reason. Iran’s news agency Irna reported this.

He also said that there were no messages sent between the US and Iran through other people in the last two days.

Iran has created a big group of friends who have weapons and help them in different countries in the Middle East. They all don’t like Israel and the US, and they call themselves the “Axis of Resistance”. But it’s not clear how much control Iran has over them.

The US says the IRGC and its Quds Force control co-ordination. The US calls both of them terrorist groups, also some other regional armed groups like Kataib Hezbollah.

The groups have increased their attacks on Israel, US forces, and other related targets since the war between Israel and Hamas began in Gaza in October. They say they are doing this to show support for the Palestinian people.

A lot of drone, rocket, and missile attacks have happened at US bases in Iraq and Syria since October 17. A group of Iran-backed militias called the Islamic Resistance in Iraq has claimed responsibility for many of these attacks.

The US attacked groups associated with the IRGC, including Kataib Hezbollah, Harakat al-Nujaba and Asaib Ahl al-Haq.

The attack on Sunday was the first time US troops were killed in the region since the Gaza war started, and the Islamic Resistance in Iraq claimed responsibility for it.

Last month, the US bombed groups connected to Iran after three US soldiers were hurt in a drone attack on a base in northern Iraq. One soldier was hurt badly.

In January, a US attack in Baghdad took out a leader of Harakat al-Nujaba who was blamed for attacking US people.

Last week, US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin said that the attacks on three buildings in Iraq owned by Kataib Hezbollah and other groups were a direct response to a series of escalating attacks on US and other international forces in Iraq and Syria.