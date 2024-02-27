KATANGA INSISTS ON BEING GRANTED BAIL

Jailed former Deputy Inspector-General of Police Charity Katanga has insisted that she should be granted bail because her appeal in the High Court has higher prospects of succeeding.

Katanga submits through her lawyers – Malisa and Partners Legal Practitioners – that granting her bail pending determination of her appeal against her jail term will not prejudice the State.

On February 19, 2023, Lusaka chief resident magistrate Davies Chibwili imposed a three-year simple imprisonment on the former senior cop for failure to account for the wealth she used to acquire 10 Higer buses.

Unhappy with the verdict, Katanga appealed against it and also applied for bail pending appeal, which the State opposed on grounds that granting the plea would be prejudicial.

The State argued that Katanga’s appeal shows no prospects of success.

It also argued that bail pending trial should be granted where there are exceptional circumstances which the court should consider in exercising its discretion.

But in her reply, Katanga insists that bail should be granted, especially that the State has not demonstrated the prejudice it may suffer if her plea is granted.

Credit: Zambia Daily Mail