Katimba ward (Monze Central Constituency, Monze district) final results:
1. Brian Chingula of the UPND 1, 458 votes
2. Guide Hakopa of the Democratic Party (DP) 133 votes
3. Brian Mweemba of the Leadership Movement (LM) 47 votes
4. Flinty Simavuna of the PF 13 votes
Excellent Result. Where Lubinda or Nakachinda to comment; let us hear what they say.
They alwsys tell they are rebranding, and UPND is a single term party but let them look at the results from the ground! The results tell us that PF is completely finished and cant even win a Ward Election.