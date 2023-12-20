Katumbi Casts His Vote In Lubumbashi

Opposition Congo Ya Makasi coalition candidate Moïse Katumbi has casted his vote in today’s DR Congo General Elections.

The popular and favourite in the presidential race made his way this morning to Lubumbashi’s Ruashi township where he mark his ballot.

Katumbi was overwhelmingly received by the electorate who cheered “Numero 3” at the polling station as he cast his vote.

The former Katanga Governor has been widely tipped to win the election ahead of incumbent Fèlix Tshisekedi having amassed massive support during campaigns.