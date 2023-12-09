KATUMBI STRETCHES OUT HAND TO CENI: Popular Opposition Candidate Offers To Help Independent Electoral Commission (CENI)

KATUMBI STRETCHES OUT HAND TO CENI: Popular Opposition Candidate Offers To Help CENI

Popular opposition coalition, Congo Ya Makasi candidate Moïse Katumbi has offered to render logistical help to the Independent Electoral Commission (CENI) ahead of the December 20 General Elections.

On Tuesday, CENI sent a letter to Head of State Fèlix Tshisekedi requesting for logistical help through the provision of aircraft necessary for the deployment of electoral materials across the country.

The move by CENI has been met with widespread public criticism and concern over the commission’s independency in the electoral process.

Katumbi has since responded to CENI’s request and offered to give out his fleet of aircrafts to CENI.

“In the middle of the campaign in the deep Congo, everywhere I hear the population demanding with one voice the holding of free, democratic and transparent elections and the publication of the results polling station by polling station.

It is at this moment that I discovered the letter from the President of the #CENI who claims to lack means of transport for the organization of the elections.

To help my country, despite the fact that one of my planes is still blocked by the authorities in South Africa, I am ready to make my contribution to taking care of the planes with a view to holding the elections on December 20. May the best win!” Katumbi wrote on X.-DRC News Today