KAVINDELE, KAPAMBWE APPOINTED SEOM TO THE DRC

December 13th, 2023

President HAKAINDE HICHILEMA in his capacity as Chairperson of the SADC Organ on Politics, Defence and Security Cooperation has appointed Enock Kavindele, former Vice President of the Republic of Zambia as Head of Mission for the SADC Electoral Observation Mission (SEOM) to the Presidential, Legislative and Provincial Elections in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), scheduled for 20th December, 2023.

President Hichilema has also appointed

Ambassador Lazarous Kapambwe as Alternate Head of Mission for the SEOM to the DRC.

The Head of Mission and Alternate, are expected to work with the representatives of the SADC Organ Troika from the Republic of Zambia, United Republic of Tanzania and Republic of Namibia, as well as the SADC Secretariat, SADC Electoral Advisory Council (SEAC) and the SADC Panel of Elders(PoE).

The SEOM will also engage the relevant stakeholders in the DRC and other Electoral Observation Missions in the process of executing its important mandate of observing the upcoming elections.

Article 4 of the SADC Principles and Guidelines Governing Democratic elections of 2021, provides that SADC shall observe all general elections held in its Member States, in order to promote electoral integrity, justice, good governance and stability in the SADC region.

